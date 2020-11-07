Just how viable is Joe Biden's economic plan?

Saturday, 7 November 2020 () According to projections, Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden has garnered enough electoral votes to secure the US presidency. Will his economic plan work amid the pandemic and turn around America's fortunes?
By the time president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely the COVID-19 crisis in the US will be even worse. Biden has already warned of a 'dark winter.'
According to Business Insider,..
The protracted battle for the White House will lead to continued uncertainty in India's diplomatic establishment regarding its future strategy to engage with the next President of the United States of..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 17:58Published
Stocks have risen sharply in the final two days of the U.S. election season as investors bet on the likelihood of a Joe Biden win for president. How Wall Street fares under his watch could depend on an..