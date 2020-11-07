Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'We kept the republic!' Democratic leaders — and Mitt Romney — congratulate Biden and Harris on their presidential election victory

Business Insider Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
The historic presidential ticket received words of praise from party leaders, as well as a notable show of support from GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Joe Biden delivers unifying speech as race remains too close to call

Joe Biden delivers unifying speech as race remains too close to call 10:30

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivered a message of unity as the votes are still being counted in key battleground states.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden-Harris Supporters Celebrating Presidential Election Results In Harvard Square [Video]

Biden-Harris Supporters Celebrating Presidential Election Results In Harvard Square

Supporters of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gathered in Harvard Square on Saturday to celebrate the news of the democratic ticket being projected as the winner the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:32Published
Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election

Joe Biden , Wins 2020 Presidential Election . Joe Biden defeated Trump and was declared the 46th President of the United States on Saturday morning. The win for Biden is also a win for Kamala..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published
Kamala Harris Makes History [Video]

Kamala Harris Makes History

Kamala Harris has become the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to be elected vice president of the United States.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:37Published