The life of Dr. Jill Biden, an educator who worked full-time during Joe Biden's career and plans to keep her job after moving into the White House
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Dr. Jill Biden has campaigned tirelessly alongside Joe Biden throughout the 2020 race, and stood by him throughout his decades-long political career.
Dr. Jill Biden has campaigned tirelessly alongside Joe Biden throughout the 2020 race, and stood by him throughout his decades-long political career.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources