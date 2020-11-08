Global  
 

Low-income trial to offer cheaper car insurance for $8 per week

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Low-income trial to offer cheaper car insurance for $8 per weekAn insurer has paired up with a charity to trial offering low-income earners car insurance for a flat $8 per week premium.People who borrow via Good Shepherd's no- or low-interest loan scheme to buy a car will now also gain access...
