Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called White House celebrations by Biden supporters a 'superspreader' event

Business Insider Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized Joe Biden for not commenting on the "superspreader" celebrations in front of the White House.
News video: Biden calls for healing in victory speech

Biden calls for healing in victory speech 03:15

 [NFA] President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" a deeply divided America in his first speech after prevailing on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to concede. Conway G. Gittens reports.

