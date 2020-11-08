Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called White House celebrations by Biden supporters a 'superspreader' event

President-elect Joe Biden delivers address upon securing votes to win the White House
President-elect Joe Biden delivers an address to the nation after securing enough electoral college votes to win the White House,
Celebrations continue into night after Biden victory
Celebrations by supporters of Democrat Joe Biden continued into the evening in New York and Washington on Saturday after he won the U.S. presidential election.
Jubilant Biden Supporters Crowd Chicago Streets After Former VP's Projected Win Over President Trump
Celebrations erupted across Chicago on Saturday, after Joe Biden was projected to win the race for president, thanks to wins in Pennsylvania and Nevada. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.