You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nigel Farage Denies Trump Ever Suggested Injecting Disinfectant To Fight Coronavirus



Nigel Farage clashed with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, saying that the president never suggested using disinfectant injections to treat coronavirus patients. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:36 Published 2 weeks ago Nigel Farage predicts ‘radical’ Trump second term



Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says Donald Trump will have ‘nothing to fear’ in a second term, predicting that a more ‘radical’ and ‘unconstrained’ presidency will be like having his.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:07 Published 2 weeks ago Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party seeks name change



Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party has applied to the Electoral Commission to changeits name to Reform UK. The party contested 275 seats and took 2% of votes inthe 2019 general election, but did not succeed.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 2 weeks ago