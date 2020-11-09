Joe Biden's 'atmanirbhar' USA may stick to old trade tricks
Monday, 9 November 2020 () For all the bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump, one area where India and the US failed to bridge the rift was trade. Experts believe that life isn’t going to change drastically for India under Joe Biden. After all, his stance on business and trade is similar to the current position.
One of the highlights of Donald Trump's Presidency was the confrontation with China on various accounts - from trade to territory. Beijing will continue to be one of the biggest challenges facing US President-elect Joe Biden. How he counters the 'dragon' will be of significance for India, which is...