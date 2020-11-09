Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden's 'atmanirbhar' USA may stick to old trade tricks

IndiaTimes Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
For all the bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump, one area where India and the US failed to bridge the rift was trade. Experts believe that life isn’t going to change drastically for India under Joe Biden. After all, his stance on business and trade is similar to the current position.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism?

Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism? 12:23

 One of the highlights of Donald Trump's Presidency was the confrontation with China on various accounts - from trade to territory. Beijing will continue to be one of the biggest challenges facing US President-elect Joe Biden. How he counters the 'dragon' will be of significance for India, which is...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jill Biden Would Be The First FLOTUS To Have A Job [Video]

Jill Biden Would Be The First FLOTUS To Have A Job

Dr. Jill Biden wants to be the only first lady to keep a full-time job as a teacher while serving in the role as first lady. In doing so, according to Business Insider, Biden would make history. She..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:25Published
Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Biden, thanks Trump [Video]

Israel's Netanyahu congratulates Biden, thanks Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on Sunday - but he will be troubled if the U.S. election outcome will lead to a departure from the tough policies against Iran and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published
'Biden govt will be weak...': Decoding new US administration's India view [Video]

'Biden govt will be weak...': Decoding new US administration's India view

After 4 days of suspense, Democratic party leader Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election. While there is excitement in many quarters in India regarding Vice..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:20Published