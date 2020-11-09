Global  
 

Brexit: Johnson insists deal is 'there to be done' as Barnier arrives for fresh talks

Sky News Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Brexit: Johnson insists deal is 'there to be done' as Barnier arrives for fresh talksPrime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union is "there to be done", as the end of the transition period looms.
Video Credit: ODN
News video: PM: Brexit trade deal is

PM: Brexit trade deal is "there to be done" if EU want it 00:29

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says a Brexit trade deal "there to be done" if the EU want it. If not, the UK can do "very well on Australian terms if that is what we have to go for". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...

Brexit: Johnson insists EU trade deal is 'there to be done' as talks resume

