US Reports 100000-plus New Covid Cases For 5th Day; Biden Launching Action Plan

RTTNews Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
With more than 100000 new coronavirus infections reporting in the United States on Sunday, the fifth highest day of new cases since the pandemic began, the country is fast approaching another grim milestone of 10 million cases. With 100,762 new cases recording in the last 24 hours, the country's total number of COVID infections increased to 99,72,333, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins Uni
