Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the suburban garden center where Rudy Giuliani held a bizarre post-election press conference, is now selling merchandise to cash in

Business Insider Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The items currently for sale on the company's website include stickers with messages like "Make America Rake Again" and "Lawn and Order."
Video Credit: USA Today News (International)
News video: Giuliani holds Trump press conference in front of landscape business, prompting confusion

Giuliani holds Trump press conference in front of landscape business, prompting confusion 00:43

 The Trump campaign press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia prompted the similarly named luxury hotel to respond.

Trump's team held a press conference at the Four Seasons Landscaping in Philadelphia to speak about voter fraud.

 The bizarre venue overshadowed Rudy Giuliani’s conspiracy-theory-laden election rant, providing a poetic stage for the end of Trump’s presidency.
