Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the suburban garden center where Rudy Giuliani held a bizarre post-election press conference, is now selling merchandise to cash in
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The items currently for sale on the company's website include stickers with messages like "Make America Rake Again" and "Lawn and Order."
The items currently for sale on the company's website include stickers with messages like "Make America Rake Again" and "Lawn and Order."
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources