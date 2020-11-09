Harley-Davidson settles dispute with former COO Michelle Kumbier Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Harley-Davidson Inc. paid former high-profile executive Michelle Kumbier a settlement of $660,000 after she threatened litigation connected to unspecified events related to her departure in April, the company said in a regulatory filing. Kumbier, who had been a Harley-Davidson employee since 1997, and the company “have disputes over events that allegedly occurred relative to her resignation from the company,” the Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer said in an exhibit included in its 10-Q… 👓 View full article

