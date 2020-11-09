Portugal, Hungary hunker down against Europe's virus surge Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal and Hungary on Monday became the latest European countries to impose curfews against the resurgent tide of coronavirus infections and deaths lashing the continent and filing its emergency wards. But glimmers of hope emerged from France, the Czech Republic and Belgium that tough restrictions might be starting to work.



Portugal, which like other European countries has seen cases and hospital admissions surge in recent weeks, imposed a state of emergency and ordered some 7 million people — around 70% of its population — to stay home on weekday nights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for at least the next two weeks. They'll be even more limited over weekends, allowed out only in the mornings until 1 p.m., unless to buy essentials at supermarkets.



"People need to comply. If they don’t we are in a bad situation," said Miriam Ferreira, a 44-year-old laundry worker in Lisbon.



Portugal’s government warned that its measures may be broadened and prolonged if they prove insufficient.



Hungary also imposed its strictest measures so far. Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced an 8 p.m.-to-5a.m. curfew, except for commuters going to work. All businesses must close by 7 p.m.



Other measures in Hungary mirrored those becoming depressingly familiar across Europe as the virus surges anew, including limits on eateries, sports events and family gatherings, and remote learning for high school and university students. The restrictions kick in Tuesday at midnight and will remain in place for at least 30 days.



“I know, we all know, that this will not be easy. The next weeks will be difficult. But the vaccine is within sight, we’ve got to hold out until then,” Orban said.



Last week, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that a small shipment...

