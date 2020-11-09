|
|
McDonald's will roll out a new fried chicken sandwich, as the fast-food giant gears up to battle Popeyes and Chick-fil-A
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
McDonald's is rolling out a new chicken sandwich in early 2021, as the chain aims to take on rivals such as Chick-fil-A and Popeyes.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
McDonald's beats estimates, launches growth plans
The world's biggest burger chain beat revenue and profit estimates for the third quarter on Monday as customers in the United States ordered more hamburgers and fries in drive-through outlets and on..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published
|
|