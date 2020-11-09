Global  
 

McDonald's will roll out a new fried chicken sandwich, as the fast-food giant gears up to battle Popeyes and Chick-fil-A

Business Insider Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
McDonald's is rolling out a new chicken sandwich in early 2021, as the chain aims to take on rivals such as Chick-fil-A and Popeyes.
Video Credit: USA Today Money (Domestic) - Published
News video: McDonald's is adding the McPlant, a plant-based burger, to its menu

McDonald's is adding the McPlant, a plant-based burger, to its menu 00:41

 McDonald's also confirmed its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich would arrive in the U.S. early next year.

