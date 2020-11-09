Global  
 

Husband-wife 'dream team' behind Pfizer vaccine

IndiaTimes Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
From humble roots as the son of a Turkish immigrant working at a Ford factory in Cologne, BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin, 55, now figures among the 100 richest Germans, together with his wife and fellow board member Oezlem Tuereci, 53, according to weekly Welt am Sonntag.
