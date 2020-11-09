Global  
 

Trump says he 'terminated' Defense Secretary Mark Esper days after losing the presidential election

Business Insider Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Trump's relationship with Defense Secretary Mark Esper soured in recent months. Esper is the first top official fired since Trump lost reelection.
