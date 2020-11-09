Much of Erie County designated 'Yellow Zones' as Covid cases rise

Global  
 

Following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement Monday morning that parts of Erie County will be going into a "Yellow Zone," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared those areas that will be in the zone. Poloncarz said on Twitter: "The following areas of Erie County marked in yellow will be in a yellow cluster zone. In effect we have a little bit of time to reduce the virus before we shut down businesses, in-person school and gatherings. All yellow cluster rules apply and bars must close at midnight." Read…
