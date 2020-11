A world leader in green finance: Chancellor eyes City role in post-Brexit revival Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has outlined a vision for how the UK can renew the country's position as the "world's pre-eminent financial centre" following Brexit. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has outlined a vision for how the UK can renew the country's position as the "world's pre-eminent financial centre" following Brexit. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like