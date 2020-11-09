Global  
 

Trump campaign advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly offered to give a lap dance to the person who donated the most money to the president's reelection bid

Business Insider Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Guilfoyle, who is Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, also offered a hot tub party to whoever raised the most money at a Wyoming event, per Politico.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: 'Highly Valued Asset' Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Offered Lap Dance To Highest Trump Donor

'Highly Valued Asset' Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Offered Lap Dance To Highest Trump Donor 00:40

 A new report by Politico reveals Trump campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle joked about her sex life and made lap dance and hot tub party offers at fundraisers. According to Business Insider, Guilfoyle reportedly offered to give a lap dance to whoever raised the most money at a donor event in...

