Trump campaign advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly offered to give a lap dance to the person who donated the most money to the president's reelection bid
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Guilfoyle, who is Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, also offered a hot tub party to whoever raised the most money at a Wyoming event, per Politico.
