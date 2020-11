You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sen. Kelly Loeffler Heads To Runoff Election



The Georgia Republican and Democrat Raphael Warnock are set to face off in a runoff in the state’s special Senate election after no candidate won the majority of votes. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:09 Published 5 days ago What Georgia election results could mean for the nation



Georgia has become a battleground state for President Trump and Joe Biden as well as Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 01:50 Published 6 days ago