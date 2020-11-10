Little Green Pharma enters ground-breaking partnership with Health Insurance Fund of Australia Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Little Green Pharma Ltd (ASX:LGP) has entered into a strategic partnership with national private health insurer Health Insurance Fund of Australia (HIF) for continued development of medicinal cannabis as a treatment for Australian patients. This ground-breaking partnership will support improved access to and affordability of medicinal cannabis products through the payment of a rebate to eligible HIF members. The partnership also encompasses future research to advance the understanding of the role medicinal cannabis can play in improving patient quality of life, with eligible HIF members entitled to priority participation in such research. “Patient access at forefront” LGP managing director Fleta Solomon said the partnership was an exciting development for HIF members and LGP. She said: “Our company has always had Australian patient access at the forefront. “We were the first company in Australia to launch with locally-grown and affordable medicinal cannabis products. “Our disruptive pricing strategy led to the cost of medicinal cannabis products being significantly reduced in price nationally. “We are proud to further contribute to driving improved affordability and our partnership with HIF, another patient-focused company, will mean better access to medicinal cannabis products for patients across Australia.” Partnership terms The term of the partnership is for between 18 months and two years depending on the length of the study. HIF will pay rebates for medicinal cannabis across all but one of its Extras policies with eligible members receiving up to $105 back per script. Aligned with supporting medicinal cannabis HIF CEO Justin James said supporting medicinal cannabis and partnering with LGP was well aligned with HIF’s goals of providing new, alternative treatment choices to its members. He said: “We are exceptionally pleased to be the first Australian health fund to publicly declare our support for medicinal cannabis treatments and provide our members with rebates on these products. “As a member-based health fund, our community is the motivation for everything we do, so assisting members through treatment options that can dramatically improve quality of life across different life stages is a key focus.” 👓 View full article

