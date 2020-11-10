Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ARNA Falls Short Of ADVICE, PFE's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 90% Efficacy, SUPN Hit By Double Whammy

RTTNews Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Today's Daily Dose brings you news about encouraging efficacy data about Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Calliditas' primary IgA nephropathy trial results, FDA refusing to approve Supernus' ADHD drug candidate, a possible delay in the FDA decision of Revance's DaxibotulinumtoxinA for frown lines, and Affimed's licensing agreement with Roivant Sciences.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like