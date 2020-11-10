News24.com | Hong Kong shares end with more big gains

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Concerns over prominent Hong Kong journalist's arrest



Choy Yuk-Ling was taken into custody for traffic violations, but activists fear that is not the real reason behind her arrest. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:04 Published 5 days ago Seven pro-democracy politicians arrested in Hong Kong



Contempt and obstruction charges related to a legislative council meeting more than five months ago, as critics say it's part of an increasing attempt to sideline dissenting voices. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:21 Published 1 week ago Hong Kong airline to cut thousands of jobs amid pandemic



Cathay Pacific has announced a major restructuring plan as it struggles to deal with travel restrictions and a big drop in demand. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:04 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources News24.com | Hong Kong shares end morning with big gains Hong Kong finished Monday's morning session sharply higher after Joe Biden was declared winner of the US election at the weekend.

News24 1 day ago



