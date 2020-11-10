News24.com | Hong Kong shares end with more big gains
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Hong Kong shares finished with more healthy gains Tuesday as world markets surged on news that a vaccine being worked on by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer had been 90 percent successful in trials.
