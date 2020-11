JPMorgan: S&P to reach 4,000 points early next year Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

JPMorgan Chase has told clients it expects the S&P 500 to rise to 4,000 points in early 2021 and move on to 4,500 by year-end -More- 👓 View full article

