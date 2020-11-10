YayYo says corporate name change to Rideshare Rental took effect from September 11, 2020
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () YayYo, Inc. (OTCPINK:YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, has announced that its corporate name change to Rideshare Rental, Inc. took effect from September 11, 2020. The company has used the name YayYo, Inc since its inception, with Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC operating as its wholly-owned subsidiary. The name change reflects the company's shift since 2017 away from the development of a Metasearch App to a corporate focus in the growing rideshare and gig economy transportation industry. “This new name reflects our business mobility strategy and our focus as a leading provider of rental vehicles to rideshare and delivery drivers, who are the backbone of the gig economy,” Rideshare Rental chief executive officer, Ramy El-Batrawi said in a statement. READ: YayYo says subsidiary Rideshare Car Rentals in joint project to better understand safety in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) fleets Rideshare Rental, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is a holding company operating through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Distinct Cars, LLC and Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC. Each subsidiary is a Delaware limited liability company. Rideshare Rental, Inc.’s operating business segments include: On October 31, 2017, the company created the wholly-owned subsidiary Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC to incubate the concept of a proprietary transportation network system focused on the development of a peer-to-peer booking platform to rent passenger vehicles to self-employed rideshare and delivery drivers. The company deployed and launched the rideshare platform on Ridesharerental.com. The rideshare platform now exists as a proprietary peer-to-peer car-rental marketplace, connecting drivers seeking rental vehicles with the company’s fleet of vehicles and other fleet owners. On June 10, 2017, the company formed the wholly-owned subsidiary Distinct Cars, LLC for purposes of developing a fleet management business. The fleet management business focuses on the maintenance of a fleet of brand-new passenger vehicles, under lease contract with the company, to be subsequently rented directly to drivers in the gig economy. The fleet management business and vehicles are made available through the company’s rideshare platform. Rideshare Rental, Inc. bridges the gap between rideshare drivers in need of a suitable vehicle and rideshare companies that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. Rideshare Rental, Inc. uniquely supports drivers in both the higher and lower economic categories with innovative policies and programs. Rideshare Rental, Inc. is a leading provider of rental vehicles to drivers in the ever-expanding gig economy. Contact the author at [email protected]
