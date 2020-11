You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sixers Unveil New Black City Edition Jersey For 2020-21 Season



The Sixers are bringing back a black City Edition jersey for the 2020-21 season -- but it's not the one from the Allen Iverson era. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:29 Published 2 hours ago NYC Mayor says protest 'offenses must be prosecuted'



New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio commented on unrest in Brooklyn following the police killing of a Black man in Philadelphia, saying "no violence is acceptable." Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06 Published 2 weeks ago Riots In Philly After Police Shoot Black Man



There were violent clashes in the city of Philadelphia overnight, following the police shooting of a 27-year-old Black man, who police say was armed with a knife. CBS2's Howard Monroe reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:27 Published 2 weeks ago