With Covid-19 raging, Wisconsin Gov. Evers strongly advises people to stay home
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () With the number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing to skyrocket in Wisconsin and his face-mask mandate expiring soon, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order that consists of recommendations for individuals and businesses to resume the practices of this spring’s Safer At Home order such as staying home and limiting staff in workplaces.
