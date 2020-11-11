Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

With Covid-19 raging, Wisconsin Gov. Evers strongly advises people to stay home

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
With the number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing to skyrocket in Wisconsin and his face-mask mandate expiring soon, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order that consists of recommendations for individuals and businesses to resume the practices of this spring’s Safer At Home order such as staying home and limiting staff in workplaces.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wisconsin gov: Trump has 'right' to recount [Video]

Wisconsin gov: Trump has 'right' to recount

"If the Trump campaign wants to have a recall, they'll have a recall," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday after CNN had projected Democratic Presidential..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
WI gov: Trump has 'right' to recount [Video]

WI gov: Trump has 'right' to recount

"If the Trump campaign wants to have a recall, they'll have a recall," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday after CNN had projected Democratic Presidential..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
Gov. Evers and health officials issue dire coronavirus warning ahead of Halloween weekend [Video]

Gov. Evers and health officials issue dire coronavirus warning ahead of Halloween weekend

In a statewide briefing Friday, Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services, warned that Wisconsin is in a dire situation when it comes to COVID-19.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:52Published