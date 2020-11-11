Global  
 

Joe Biden just announced his NASA transition team. Here's what space policy might look like under the new administration.

Business Insider Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Biden's administration is expected to prioritize NASA's climate research, while continuing to fund commercial activities in space.
