Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Downing Street comms chief appointed as Prime Minister's chief of staff

PRWeek Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Downing Street director of comms Lee Cain is in advanced discussions to become Boris Johnson’s chief of staff, it has emerged.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Bihar Polls Results: Who will be the next chief minister of Bihar?|Oneindia News

Bihar Polls Results: Who will be the next chief minister of Bihar?|Oneindia News 02:37

 The BJP has made it clear that there is no question of replacing Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister of Bihar, after it has emerged as the big brother in the alliance with the JDU. The BJP won 74 of Bihar's 243 seats, taking the NDA's tally past the majority mark, while Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension [Video]

‘Larger conflict can’t be discounted’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on China tension

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh remained tense and that India's posturing has been "unambiguous". "The situation along..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:51Published
Chirag Paswan hits out at Ram Manjhi over Ram Vilas Paswan’s death probe demand [Video]

Chirag Paswan hits out at Ram Manjhi over Ram Vilas Paswan’s death probe demand

NDA ally HAM created a flutter on Monday with its leader Jitan Ram Manjhi demanding a judicial inquiry into the death of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan while pointing an accusing finger at Chirag..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:04Published
HAM writes to PM Modi demanding probe in late Ram Vilas Paswan's death, blames Chirag Paswan [Video]

HAM writes to PM Modi demanding probe in late Ram Vilas Paswan's death, blames Chirag Paswan

As the political fire rages in the poll bound Bihar, political parties are mincing no words in levelling allegations against one another. With LJP Chief Chirag Paswan firing salvos at Chief Minister..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published