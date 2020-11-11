BBVA USA offers Heloc loans with Prosper

Global  
 

BBVA USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Madrid-based BBVA, today announced it is offering a digital Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) through its website, powered by Prosper, a leading online marketplace for consumer loans.
