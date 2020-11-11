Global  
 

Prenetics' pivot from DNA home test kits to rapid COVID-19 testing at Hong Kong airport is expected to play a key role in establishing travel bubbles with nearby countries

Business Insider Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Prenetics will be using the newly acquired Oxsed technology as part of a trial of rapid tests at Hong Kong International Airport, beginning in November.
