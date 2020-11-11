Why the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine comes with distribution challenges
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () When Pfizer announced this week that its coronavirus vaccine was 90% effective in trials, the news provided a shot of hope during a long pandemic. But the groundbreaking vaccine will come with storage and transportation challenges because of its novelty. Speaking with Missouri legislators, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams outlined some of the details of this messenger RNA vaccine, which uses a different technique than some inactive virus vaccines patients…