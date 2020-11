The CDC issued new advice saying cloth masks protect the wearer from COVID-19 infection. It's not that simple. Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

In a shift, the CDC now says face masks perform 2 functions: keeping viruses from spreading, and protecting healthy individuals from exposure too. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New CDC Definition Of COVID-19 'Close Contact'



The US CDC has released new COVID-19 guidelines. They have redefined what is considered “close contact” in regards to being around people with COVID-19. The previous definition stated anyone.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 3 weeks ago