Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As the holiday season approaches, New York Gov. Cuomo prohibits gatherings larger than 10 people at private residences

Business Insider Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
With the holiday season approaching and COVID-19 cases on the rise, Gov. Cuomo prohibited gatherings larger than 10 people in private residences.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Gov. Cuomo Warns About Spike In COVID Cases

Gov. Cuomo Warns About Spike In COVID Cases 02:20

 COVID cases are beginning to spike in the Tri-State Area, New York is starting to see almost the same number of infections as back in June. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Indian Premier League cricket: The new normal [Video]

Indian Premier League cricket: The new normal

As the world’s biggest Twenty20 cricket tournament being held in a pandemic year draws to a close, a lot has changed in the way the game is played, viewed and celebrated. The tournament, known for..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 24:32Published
What are your favorite holiday food smells? [Video]

What are your favorite holiday food smells?

Sixty-three percent of Americans experience "food guilt" around the holidays, according to new research. The holiday season is an opportunity for many to share delicious dishes and drinks with loved..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
New York's Coronavirus Numbers Cause For Concern [Video]

New York's Coronavirus Numbers Cause For Concern

New York State is facing a grim outlook in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's John Dias has the latest from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:31Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 rise in New York spurs new restrictions on restaurants,Â gatherings

 New York's businesses with liquor licenses, such as restaurants andÂ bars, and gyms must close at 10Â each night and gatherings in private residences must be...
Newsday