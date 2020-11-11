|
As the holiday season approaches, New York Gov. Cuomo prohibits gatherings larger than 10 people at private residences
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
With the holiday season approaching and COVID-19 cases on the rise, Gov. Cuomo prohibited gatherings larger than 10 people in private residences.
Related news from verified sources
