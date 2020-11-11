As the holiday season approaches, New York Gov. Cuomo prohibits gatherings larger than 10 people at private residences

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Indian Premier League cricket: The new normal



As the world’s biggest Twenty20 cricket tournament being held in a pandemic year draws to a close, a lot has changed in the way the game is played, viewed and celebrated. The tournament, known for.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 24:32 Published 5 hours ago What are your favorite holiday food smells?



Sixty-three percent of Americans experience "food guilt" around the holidays, according to new research. The holiday season is an opportunity for many to share delicious dishes and drinks with loved.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published 1 day ago New York's Coronavirus Numbers Cause For Concern



New York State is facing a grim outlook in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's John Dias has the latest from Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:31 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources COVID-19 rise in New York spurs new restrictions on restaurants,Â gatherings New York's businesses with liquor licenses, such as restaurants andÂ bars, and gyms must close at 10Â each night and gatherings in private residences must be...

Newsday 1 hour ago



