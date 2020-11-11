Global  
 

Russia says COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective on early data

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — Developers of Sputnik V, Russia's experimental COVID-19 vaccine, announced Wednesday that early, interim data from a large trial suggests the shot appears to be 92% effective.

The statement, which did not include detailed information about the trial, comes just two days after a similar one from Pfizer Inc., but is based on far fewer virus cases. Some experts suggest the data may have been rushed out in an effort to keep up with the worldwide race for a successful coronavirus vaccine.

Russia touted Sputnik V, a two-shot vaccine, as the world's first to receive a government go-ahead after it was approved in early August without completing advanced testing. The move drew considerable criticism from experts who said data from tens of thousands of people were needed to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine before it is given widely.

Russian officials announced advanced studies among 40,000 volunteers two weeks after it received government approval. On Wednesday, Russia's Direct Investment Fund that bankrolled the effort announced that an analysis of the early data of the study showed that the vaccine "had an efficacy rate of 92%."

The interim analysis looked at 20 confirmed coronavirus infections registered so far among over 16,000 volunteers who received both of the two shots of either the vaccine or the placebo, the Fund's statement said. More than 20,000 trial participants have so far received just one shot.

Some outside experts deemed the results of the interim analysis promising and consistent with what the studies of the Pfizer vaccine showed, but questioned the timing of its release.

“Whilst encouraging, I worry that these data have been rushed out on the back of the Pfizer/BioNtech announcement earlier in the week. The Sputnik data...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis

Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis 01:19

 Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis. The drug company made the announcement on Monday. Today is a great day for science and humanity, Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive, via statement. We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine...

