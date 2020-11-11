Global  
 

With residential generator demand peaking, Generac nears decision on new plant location

With demand for Waukesha-based Generac Power Systems’ home standby generators at an all-time high, the company will decide within the next 60 days where to build a new plant, but it won’t be in Wisconsin, president and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld said.
