With residential generator demand peaking, Generac nears decision on new plant location
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
With demand for Waukesha-based Generac Power Systems’ home standby generators at an all-time high, the company will decide within the next 60 days where to build a new plant, but it won’t be in Wisconsin, president and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld said.
