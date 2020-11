You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Third round of Business Recovery Grant Program for businesses



The City of Henderson wants to help businesses impacted by the pandemic. The third round of applications for the business recover grant program is now open. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:17 Published 3 hours ago KC businesses pivot amid COVID-19, new recommendations



Since the coronavirus pandemic began, businesses across the Kansas City metro have had to pivot to keep their doors open. And one area nonprofit has stepped up to help. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:12 Published 14 hours ago Rebound KC: Grant program aimed at helping KCMO’s East Side



The Center City Economic Development Small Business Stabilization Fund, a new grant program to help businesses on Kansas City, Missouri's East Side, is now accepting applications. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:51 Published 18 hours ago