Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Yorker fires writer Jeffrey Toobin after Zoom incident

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The New Yorker has fired longtime staff writer Jeffrey Toobin after he reportedly exposed himself during a Zoom conference last month. He had already been on suspension and is also on leave from CNN, where he is chief legal analyst.

“I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work,” Toobin tweeted Wednesday.

In a company memo, Conde Nast Chief People Officer Stan Duncan wrote that its “investigation regarding Jeffrey Toobin is complete, and as a result, he is no longer affiliated with our company.”

“I want to assure everyone that we take workplace matters seriously. We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and upholds our standards of conduct,” Duncan said.

Toobin, 60, is one of the country's most prominent legal authors and commentators. He is a former associate counsel in the Department of Justice who for the New Yorker has written about everything from the O.J. Simpson murder trial to the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump.

He has been with CNN since 2002 and is the author of several books, most recently “True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump,” published in August. His 1996 book, “The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” was adapted into an FX series.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The New Yorker - Published
News video: Hollywood’s Buffoon Speaks Out

Hollywood’s Buffoon Speaks Out 16:05

 The actor Mark Metcalf, often typecast as a white-guy-authoritarian jerk, discusses the psychology of his characters.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jeffrey Epstein Told Inmates ‘Different Versions’ Of His Suicide Attempt — Watch [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein Told Inmates ‘Different Versions’ Of His Suicide Attempt — Watch

Disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in August 2019. Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was awaiting trial...

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:56Published
A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid cla [Video]

A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid cla

A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid claims the Royal used it to grope girls with Jeffrey Epstein.Steve Wright,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:50Published
The Twenty-Six-Year-Old Challenging Her Government from the Inside [Video]

The Twenty-Six-Year-Old Challenging Her Government from the Inside

By taking up issues like mental health and marijuana legalization, New Zealand’s youngest M.P., Chlöe Swarbrick, has shaken up the country’s politics.

Credit: The New Yorker     Duration: 08:58Published

Related news from verified sources

New Yorker fires Jeffrey Toobin after Zoom incident
Chicago S-T