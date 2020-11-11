Global  
 

S.F. plumbers expect to lose work from natural gas ban in new construction

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
While San Francisco's Board of Supervisors hailed a victory for the environment after unanimously voting Tuesday to ban natural gas use in new construction projects, city plumbers now find themselves in somewhat of a quandary. The ban on natural gas in new buildings, which will apply to thousands of homes and tens of millions of square feet of commercial space currently in the development process, was designed to help the city cut greenhouse gas emissions and will extend to buildings that apply…
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: San Francisco Approves Ban On Natural Gas In New Construction

San Francisco Approves Ban On Natural Gas In New Construction 02:40

 San Francisco supervisors have approved a ban on natural gas in newly-constructed buildings in the city, but some are questioning where now is the right time to go "all-electric." Kenny Choi reports. (11/11/20)

