Indiana implementing new Covid-19 restrictions as cases surge

bizjournals Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Indiana is tightening up its Covid-19 restrictions for counties with higher case rates as it continues to see a surge in positive cases throughout the state. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday Indiana will roll back its Stage 5 reopening plan this weekend in favor of a new color coded system that includes new restrictions for states in the highest orange and red zones. Stage 5 of Indiana’s reopening was implemented in late September when the state’s seven-day positivity rate was below 4%. Stage…
News video: Indiana Reinstating Some COVID-19 Restrictions As Cases In The Hoosier State Surge

Indiana Reinstating Some COVID-19 Restrictions As Cases In The Hoosier State Surge 00:25

 Indiana’s governor announced that some coronavirus restrictions are being reinstated after several weeks of sharp increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

