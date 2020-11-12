Indiana implementing new Covid-19 restrictions as cases surge

Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Indiana is tightening up its Covid-19 restrictions for counties with higher case rates as it continues to see a surge in positive cases throughout the state. Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday Indiana will roll back its Stage 5 reopening plan this weekend in favor of a new color coded system that includes new restrictions for states in the highest orange and red zones. Stage 5 of Indiana’s reopening was implemented in late September when the state’s seven-day positivity rate was below 4%. Stage…