Please don't vape into your Xbox Series X, Microsoft says, after viral videos that appear to be faked show smoke billowing from the new $500 console
Thursday, 12 November 2020 (
39 minutes ago) Owners of Microsoft's new Xbox Series X posted videos of the console apparently overheating — but others proved vape smoke produces the same effect.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Trust, Consent & Identity: Oracle’s Jacobsen On Digital Marketing
The new balancing act in digital media? Successfully gaining identity signals on audiences in an era of identifier deprecation, whilst staying on the right side of privacy imperatives. That is how..
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:06 Published 12 hours ago
Mapping The Graph: Simpli.fi’s Harrison On Identity
FORT WORTH - With third-party cookies on their way out and the window closing on mobile identifiers, how is an advertiser supposed to target its audience anymore? At home, according to Simpli.fi..
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:11 Published 21 hours ago