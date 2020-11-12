Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Please don't vape into your Xbox Series X, Microsoft says, after viral videos that appear to be faked show smoke billowing from the new $500 console

Business Insider Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Owners of Microsoft's new Xbox Series X posted videos of the console apparently overheating — but others proved vape smoke produces the same effect.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Published
News video: Xbox Series X is Finally Here and With Amazon, You Could Win a Free Console

Xbox Series X is Finally Here and With Amazon, You Could Win a Free Console 01:32

 Xbox Series X is Finally Here and With Amazon, You Could Win a Free Console

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trust, Consent & Identity: Oracle’s Jacobsen On Digital Marketing [Video]

Trust, Consent & Identity: Oracle’s Jacobsen On Digital Marketing

The new balancing act in digital media? Successfully gaining identity signals on audiences in an era of identifier deprecation, whilst staying on the right side of privacy imperatives. That is how..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:06Published
Bailey Sarian's makeup videos are your new go-to source for true crime coverage [Video]

Bailey Sarian's makeup videos are your new go-to source for true crime coverage

Although Bailey Sarian initially started her YouTube career to do makeup tutorials and product reviews.she believes a lot of her devoted followers and viewers visit her channel for her weekly series,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:52Published
Mapping The Graph: Simpli.fi’s Harrison On Identity [Video]

Mapping The Graph: Simpli.fi’s Harrison On Identity

FORT WORTH - With third-party cookies on their way out and the window closing on mobile identifiers, how is an advertiser supposed to target its audience anymore? At home, according to Simpli.fi..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:11Published