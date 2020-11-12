Western New York executives share best practices on canceled surgeries
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () As Covid-19 surges across the U.S., Western New York health executives say their colleagues in other states should heed their advice when canceling or postponing elective surgeries.
Many Western New Yorkers are experiencing COVID fatigue. As numbers in Western New York and Erie County continue to rise, some say they’re sick of having to face serious restrictions because others aren’t taking the virus seriously.