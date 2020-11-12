Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Western New York executives share best practices on canceled surgeries

bizjournals Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
As Covid-19 surges across the U.S., Western New York health executives say their colleagues in other states should heed their advice when canceling or postponing elective surgeries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Do you have COVID fatigue?

Do you have COVID fatigue? 02:36

 Many Western New Yorkers are experiencing COVID fatigue. As numbers in Western New York and Erie County continue to rise, some say they’re sick of having to face serious restrictions because others aren’t taking the virus seriously.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why the West Coast is more fashionable than the East Coast [Video]

Why the West Coast is more fashionable than the East Coast

The West Coast has 'out-styled' the East Coast to be named the most fashionable side of the USA.Research polling 2,000 Americans revealed that despite those on the East Coast rating their sense of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Advertisers Want Mix of Traditional Spots, Branded Content: Altice’s Jon Steinberg [Video]

Advertisers Want Mix of Traditional Spots, Branded Content: Altice’s Jon Steinberg

The growing number of video channels is challenging advertisers to develop strategies to reach unduplicated audiences both at the national and local level. To stand out amid the clutter, those..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 09:56Published
Actress With Facial Difference Redefines Beauty | SHAKE MY BEAUTY [Video]

Actress With Facial Difference Redefines Beauty | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

A WOMAN who was born with a rare genetic disorder that causes craniofacial deformities has fulfilled her dream of becoming an actress. Alison Midstokke was born with Treacher Collins Syndrome and..

Credit: Barcroft TV     Duration: 05:34Published