Exit Strategy creators unveil $600K immersive entertainment venture in Charlotte
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The creative duo behind popular escape room Exit Strategy are at it again. Jelani Patterson and Mylene Labrie have created a new immersive entertainment experience in Charlotte’s Ashley Park neighborhood. District 57 is designed to transport guests to a post-apocalyptic setting where they’ll face the Grid — a 30-room challenge course to test mental and physical dexterity. There are also games such as pool, foosball and Pac Man to enjoy along with fast-casual fare and a 12-tap, self-serve…
