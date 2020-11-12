Exit Strategy creators unveil $600K immersive entertainment venture in Charlotte Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

The creative duo behind popular escape room Exit Strategy are at it again. Jelani Patterson and Mylene Labrie have created a new immersive entertainment experience in Charlotte’s Ashley Park neighborhood. District 57 is designed to transport guests to a post-apocalyptic setting where they’ll face the Grid — a 30-room challenge course to test mental and physical dexterity. There are also games such as pool, foosball and Pac Man to enjoy along with fast-casual fare and a 12-tap, self-serve… 👓 View full article

