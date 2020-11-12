Global  
 

Chipotle To Open Its First Digital-only Restaurant This Weekend

RTTNews Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Chipotle Mexican Grill said it will open its first-ever digital-only restaurant in New York on Saturday. The move is part of efforts by the Mexican food chain to capitalize on the surge in digital sales amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new restaurant, called the Chipotle Digital Kitchen, will be open for pick-up and delivery only.
