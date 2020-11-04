|
8 things you need to know this morning
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The top local and national news of the day.
RTC waives fees for vets on Veteran's Day 00:25
Veterans are getting a big thank you from the RTC this Veterans Day. From 12:01 Wednesday morning until 11:59 at night, the RTC is waiving fares for all active military service members and veterans.
