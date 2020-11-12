U.S. Jobless Claims Drop More Than Expected To 709,000
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended November 7th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 709,000, a decrease of 48,000 from the previous week's revised level of 757,000.
A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid claims the Royal used it to grope girls with Jeffrey Epstein.Steve Wright,..