U.S. Jobless Claims Drop More Than Expected To 709,000

RTTNews Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended November 7th. The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 709,000, a decrease of 48,000 from the previous week's revised level of 757,000.
