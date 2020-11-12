Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire Trading Technologies Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Goldman Sachs is reportedly in advance talks for a $500 million takeover of Trading Technologies. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dow Movers: DOW, GS



In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group has.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:03 Published 1 week ago Dow Movers: BA, GS



In early trading on Thursday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group has.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02 Published on September 24, 2020

