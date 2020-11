WH Smith plans 25 high street store closures as it slumps to £280m loss Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

WH Smith said it was planning to close 25 high street stores over coming months as it reported a £280m annual loss thanks to the impact of the pandemic. WH Smith said it was planning to close 25 high street stores over coming months as it reported a £280m annual loss thanks to the impact of the pandemic. 👓 View full article

