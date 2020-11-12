US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 2.84% Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )





Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark loan increased to 2.84% from 2.78% from last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.75% a year ago.



The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage edged up to 2.34% from 2.32%.



Breaking their downward trend through most of this year, mortgage rates were bolstered by the news Monday that a COVID-19 vaccine may be 90% effective, based on early and incomplete test results.



The vaccine announcement came two days after Joe Biden became



The historically low borrowing rates have bolstered demand from prospective homebuyers. Demand for homes has remained strong despite a brief slowdown in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, but at the same time the rise in home prices has stretched the limits of affordability for many would-be buyers.



