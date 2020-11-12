Global  
 

Walmart adds insurance, dog walking services to pet care hub

bizjournals Thursday, 12 November 2020
Walmart will offer pet insurance and a service that connects animal owners with services like dog-walking and pet-sitting as part of a newly-launched omnichannel pet care hub. Walmart Pet Care will partner with Petplan on a discounted plan covering veterinary fees due to accident, injury or illness, including chronic and hereditary conditions. Each policy also includes access to $1,000 worth of online virtual vet appointments at no additional charge, the company said in a news release. A recent…
