Noted actor Asif Basra found dead

Prima facie it's a case of suicide: Kangra SSP on actor Asif Basra's death



Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12. Kangra SSP Vimukt Ranjan said, "53-year-old Asif Basra hanged himself, he was living here from sometime on.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 2 hours ago

Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead in Dharamshala



Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12. Mcleodganj SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told ANI that a forensic team reached the spot and the police in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published 4 hours ago