Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Noted actor Asif Basra found dead

Hindu Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Actor Asif Basra, known for starring in movies such as “Jab We Met”, “Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai” and “Kai Po Che!”, died on Thursday here, the polic
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Actor Asif Basra found dead in McLodganj: Suicide suspected, investigation underway|Oneindia News

Actor Asif Basra found dead in McLodganj: Suicide suspected, investigation underway|Oneindia News 01:00

 Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead in a private complex on Thursday in McLodganj in Dharamshala. The 53 years old actor was reportedly found hanging at the complex. "Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. . Reacting to the news, filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted:...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Prima facie it's a case of suicide: Kangra SSP on actor Asif Basra's death [Video]

Prima facie it's a case of suicide: Kangra SSP on actor Asif Basra's death

Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12. Kangra SSP Vimukt Ranjan said, "53-year-old Asif Basra hanged himself, he was living here from sometime on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead in Dharamshala [Video]

Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead in Dharamshala

Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12. Mcleodganj SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told ANI that a forensic team reached the spot and the police in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published
'Paatal Lok' actor Asif Basra found dead in his Himachal home [Video]

'Paatal Lok' actor Asif Basra found dead in his Himachal home

Asif Basra, who starred in web series Paatal Lok and film Kai Po Che, has died at 53. The actor was found dead in a private complex in Himachal's Dharamshala. Police said that a forensic team is at the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Anushka mourns Asif Basra's demise

 Actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story today to pay her last tribute to Bollywood actor Asif Basra who was found dead at a private guest house in...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduKhaleej TimesAceShowbiz